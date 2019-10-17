The fact of the matter is that the public doesn’t need to know the sordid details of the machinations keeping this boondoggle on life support to make up its mind about how the city should proceed. Whether now or three years from now, we cannot afford to gamble our city’s precious resources on this unproven technology. What’s more, the very notion that more policing in any form is going to solve the city’s violence problem is a theory that’s been debunked by decades of lost “wars on crime.”