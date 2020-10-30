Signals point toward grounding surveillance plane | READER COMMENTARY

If the Houston couple (Laura and John Arnold of Enron fame) who funded the $3.7 million project had invested their money in other ways on the ground it might have been put to better use. If they lived here and had to put up with the incessant buzzing all day, it would have long been over by now. We didn’t ask for it and it doesn’t seem to be working so, hopefully, it won’t be re-upped, so to speak, when the money runs out.