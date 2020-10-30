Signals point toward grounding surveillance plane | READER COMMENTARY

How much longer do we citizens of Baltimore have to put up with the ever-present drone of the Persistent Surveillance System spy planes, now referred to euphemistically as the Community Support Program (“Don’t call it a spy plane,” Oct. 21)? With all due respect to Marshall C. Bell, in these creepy and nightmarish times of COVID-19 do we really need another source of constant paranoia?
When we are forced to stay close to home to avoid contamination, we can hear it in the house, in the garden and even while walking in the park. The noise pollution is inescapable and the irritability that it causes is agitating and anxiety producing. It is destroying what little quality of life we have left.
There is little public disclosure of any positive effect it has had on major crime in Baltimore and no indication whatsoever of any corrupt activities that may have been observed within the police force itself. After all, it should be working both ways.
If there was any hope in reducing the murder rate in the city or keeping an eye on rogue cops, I would be for it, but after months of flying round in circles, it’s time to reevaluate.
If the Houston couple (Laura and John Arnold of Enron fame) who funded the $3.7 million project had invested their money in other ways on the ground it might have been put to better use. If they lived here and had to put up with the incessant buzzing all day, it would have long been over by now. We didn’t ask for it and it doesn’t seem to be working so, hopefully, it won’t be re-upped, so to speak, when the money runs out.
John Ellsberry, Baltimore
