Baltimore spy plane is high-flying ‘insanity’ | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding the Baltimore spy in the sky (“Baltimore Police surveillance plane flying lower to avoid cloud cover, prompting some complaints over noise,” May 13). First, it is noisy. It may fly high but passes over Canton every 20 minutes sounding like it’s 50 feet up.
Second, what and who is it catching in broad daylight hours? I suppose it sees me on my roof in my jockey shorts each morning. How about on my stoop with an open Natty Boh? Does it catch me putting recyclables into the green trash bin? Or not coming to a complete stop at the intersection? Egads. Send the SWAT team!
If our elected officials want to spy on the citizens of Charm City, can’t they do so quietly like real spies? What a waste of time, energy and taxpayer money. Stop this insanity!
Dr. Michael J. Boquard, Canton
