The adoption of a spy plane surveillance system for Baltimore City is a desperate attempt to lower the crime rate (“Baltimore Police back pilot program for surveillance planes, reviving controversial program,” Dec. 20). City officials have disappointed the citizens over and over again concerning out of control criminal activity. A much more effective approach would involve using increasing numbers of beat cops. These special cop/social workers would personally establish a relationship with the folks on their beat. Residents would love the idea that someone really cares. In turn, the good people of our city would communicate with the police concerning criminal activity. It’s time for a change around here.