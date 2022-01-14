Mandating residential sprinkler systems a costly, unproven way to reduce fire deaths | READER COMMENTARY

My curiosity was piqued by your claim that a 2012 state law mandating sprinkler systems in new homes was responsible for the decline in fire deaths (along with the law mandating all smoke alarms be installed with 10-year sealed-in batteries). I won’t speak to the effect of the latter law but only about the sprinkler law. Our home, like most in Baltimore or in the state, is older than this law and does not have a sprinkler system; it seems if such a law could help it would have a very limited effect if it could not be applied to the vast majority of residences. Of course, the reason we do not try to install sprinklers in every single residence regardless of age is because the enormous cost would not justify the marginal gain in safety. This, in turn, raises the question of whether the added cost to new construction is really justified by any marginal safety gain.