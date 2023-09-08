Orioles poised to make clean sweep — of taxpayers | READER COMMENTARY

John Angelos, chairman and CEO of the Baltimore Orioles (left) and Mike Elias, Orioles executive vice president and general manager, speak while watching players condition during their bullpen sessions at spring training for the 2023 major league season at the Orioles' Sarasota facility. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

How much longer will we allow the Orioles ownership to take us to the cleaners on the Camden Yards deal? Not to mix my metaphors, but they’ve been stealing our lunch money long enough (“Orioles set to keep all stadium profits from Bruce Springsteen show; state again forgoes concert money,” Sept. 5).

I think we should can the current board of the Maryland Stadium Authority and replace them with working class members who would be willing to stand up to these scammers the next time they try to shake down the taxpayers. Maryland needs to stop this blatant rip-off of the taxpayers.

— James Tully, Halethorpe

