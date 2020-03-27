Some uplifting thoughts for springtime in Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

To cure the blues during this period of social distancing, my 83-year-old mother, Anne Clark Bass, and I take daily walks. Today, everything was in full bloom. She sent the following to me this afternoon and I thought it was uplifting and worthy of sharing:
Can we pause for several minutes to appreciate what Mother Nature has given us, this spring?
Maybe she knew that Marylanders were about to suffer through some very difficult times with an invasive and dangerous pandemic from which some of us would not survive.
So she decorated this spring with a variety of colors I have never seen before, all blooming simultaneously. There are the bold golden forsythia bushes that are just bursting alive and calling, ‘See me, see me!’
Pink and white magnolias are standing tall and majestically, displaying their beautiful flowers.
And glancing down to the ground are the proud lavender hyacinths quietly emitting their sweet perfume. Ahh, their fragrance is better than ever!
The yellows, purples and oranges of the pansies beckon us to smile at their cute faces.
Now, the weeping willows, light green and almost chartreuse, are bowing in the breeze.
It is a striking and magnificent spring. Thank you, Mother Nature. We really needed your vivid arrival, presence and gift!"
Nancy Bass Wright, Baltimore
