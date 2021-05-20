Sportsmanship is the most important lesson of athletic competition | READER COMMENTARY

The use of the “N-word,” as the editorial points out, should not be tolerated at any point nor in any context in school athletics. Use of the N-word on the school athletic field must be seen as lack of good sportsmanship, disrespect of a fellow player and very poor coaching. The consequences should be harsh. For example, benching the offending player for the rest of the game and the rest of the season if the offense is repeated; forfeiture of the game if more than one player is involved or forfeiture of the season if it occurs in more than one game. And all of these penalties should be made clear to coaches and players at the beginning of each season. All student players should recognize they may be risking college admission and scholarships if they persist in use of the word. Punishment should be immediate and never rescinded.