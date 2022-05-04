Ravens management 1, sports writers 0 | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, left, and General Manager and Executive Vice President Eric DeCosta talk about their final picks of the 2022 draft. (Kevin Richardson/ The Baltimore Sun) (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Following the first round of the NFL Draft, Mike Preston joined other local journalists in condemning Ravens management for not filling important holes on the team (“Mike Preston: Ravens avoid risk of taking a pass rusher in first round of NFL draft and are worse off for it,” April 29). By the end of the weekend, it became obvious that the team had not only filled gaps, but strategically added to team depth, as well as bolstering the lineup for potential trades.

I claim zero expertise in the art of the draft, but it seems that the Ravens organization is playing chess while Baltimore sports journalists are left playing Fill In The Blank.

Advertisement

— Glenn Gall, Bel Air

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.