Casino operators: Maryland voters should endorse sports betting | READER COMMENTARY

Question 2 will determine whether Maryland can catch up with neighboring Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia — all of which currently offer legal sports betting (“Question 2 asks Marylanders to legalize sports betting. Where? Which sports? For exactly what purposes? Stay tuned,” Sept. 30). Virginia will soon follow by early 2021. In other words, Maryland sports fans who want to bet on games can easily travel across state lines, sending tax revenues to neighboring states. Question 2 offers a chance to keep these much-needed revenues at home.