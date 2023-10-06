O’s, Ravens and Terps on a roll: Let’s enjoy it while it lasts | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland linebacker Kellan Wyatt (45) celebrates sacking University of Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea in the first half of a 42-14 thumping of the Cavaliers in College Park on Sept. 15. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

What a treat it is to wake up every morning this week and find the Orioles the top seed in the American League playoffs, the Ravens in position to take the AFC North (but yes, it is still early and there are 13 more games to play) and the University of Maryland football team undefeated and receiving the most votes in Top 25 polls for unranked teams (”Three takeaways from Maryland football’s 44-17 win against Indiana,” Oct. 1).

Enjoy this while we can. The Terps have Ohio State in Columbus this weekend. The Ravens have the Dolphins at home and the 49ers in San Francisco to play. As for the O’s, the strength of the other teams in the American League playoffs is variable.

So, let’s all wake up with a smile on our face at the early successes of the Ravens and Terps and the amazing season the Orioles have had. All three make us proud!

— Patricia “Patsy” Gould Parker, Phoenix, Arizona

