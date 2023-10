Mr. Splash, left, and the Oriole Bird wave to traffic on Light Street on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. They were part of the Downtown Partnership's postseason celebration event in honor of the Baltimore Orioles winning season. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Congrats on a wonderful season to the Baltimore Orioles’ players, coaches and staff (”The Orioles say they’ll be back, and for the first time in decades, they have good reason to believe it,” Oct. 13).

And many thanks to The Baltimore Sun for its great coverage of the O’s and the Ravens.

— Jody Martin, Baltimore

