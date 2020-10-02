Use sports gaming proceeds for youth sports | READER COMMENTARY

For some countries, the revenue from sports betting goes to support youth sports so everyone can play. In the U.S., most youth sports require a fee along with purchasing necessary equipment and uniforms. For youth from low-income communities, these are expenses that many cannot afford. As a result, nonprofits have sprung up across the country, including Baltimore, to provide free or low cost sports programs, usually after school, for vulnerable youth. Many of these nonprofits also provide additional positive youth development including academic support through general homework help, literacy and STEAM, mentoring, college prep and career planning.