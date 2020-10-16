We need boundaries for Maryland sports wagering (and education spending) | READER COMMENTARY

Our politicians have a rich history of nobly taking money from the taxpayers in the cause of the children, people with disabilities and other very valid causes with commitments that all funds will be dedicated to the cause. Unfortunately, these commitments are soon forgotten. For years, our leaders in Maryland viewed gambling as morally wrong, citing gambling addiction and the ruination of countless lives and families — until the revenue opportunities got traction. How was this moral reversal justified? All the money would benefit the children and schools. Well, almost all of it. Then-Gov. Martin O’Malley told us that gambling would generate hundreds of millions of dollars for our schools. Comptroller Peter Franchot countered that slots were a “fiscal fairy tale” that would not produce $1 of new spending on schools. Today, about 30% of gambling revenue goes to the “Education Trust Fund” and has, indeed, exceeded Mr. O’Malley’s prediction. Sadly, securing those millions in school funding does not mean the funds were additive. It meant our legislators could divert millions of non-gambling related funds formerly earmarked for education to other areas.