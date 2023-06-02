Debt limit deal brings inadequate spending cuts | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The editorial, “Debt limit: A compromise that deserves passage (but not praise)” (May 30), was off base. How can you claim that this deal creates some belt tightening? Best case scenario is this deal reduces spending by $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years. That’s not even scratching the surface of what is needed.

The Congressional Budget Office forecasts an average deficit of over $2 trillion per year for the next 10 years. This country needs real belt tightening. Total revenues in 2022 were up 41% from pre-COVID 2019.

Washington has a severe spending problem, not a revenue problem and it needs to do what any business, nonprofit or household needs to do in this situation — make the hard cuts and balance the budget.

— Jerry Solomon, Naples, Florida

