Beltway should not be ‘Grand Theft Auto’ test track | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, The Baltimore Sun reported the National Transportation Safety Board findings on the crash that killed six highway workers on the Baltimore Beltway near the I-70 interchange (”Speeding preceded Baltimore Beltway crash that killed 6, NTSB preliminary report says,” April 13). The report concluded that the two drivers involved in the collision were traveling at speeds higher than the posted limit of 55 miles per hour, “the regular speed for the Beltway, and greater than the speed of the adjacent traffic.”

Video of the accident suggested the drivers involved were going much faster than the posted speed or adjacent traffic. Their speed can be estimated through further analysis, and it should be part of the public record of this tragedy.

It is important to have these facts on the record because it has become routine on U.S. roads to confront drivers speeding through traffic, weaving from lane to lane and creating mayhem for the rest of us. The speeders seem to operate with impunity, never caught in the act by the police. Perhaps this dangerous behavior will face stronger enforcement if a direct link to accidents and injuries can be demonstrated and we press authorities to take action.

I look forward to learning more from the NTSB, law enforcement and local media whether excessive speed and erratic driving were implicated here so we can take action on this serious matter. The Beltway is a place to get from Point A to Point B for our work, school, shopping and social life. It should not be the setting for a live game of “Grand Theft Auto.”

— John Walsh, Catonsville

