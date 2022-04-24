Speed cameras save lives and gas funds | READER COMMENTARY

To your recent editorial on reasons to be positive about speed cameras on the Jones Falls Expressway, I would add better gas mileage (“Speed cameras are the ‘nuisance’ that saves lives,” April 18). If you are driving at the speed limit, the gas gauge goes down more slowly, and what’s wrong with that? It’s better for the planet, gives you a buck or two extra in the wallet, and means less money supporting the price of oil, which allows Russia to prosecute its unconscionable war in Ukraine!

— Tony Talalay, Lutherville

