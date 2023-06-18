JFX speed cameras are about safety, not revenue | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A speed camera is triggered on the southbound Jones Falls Expressway (Interstate 83) in Baltimore. Violations result in $40 citations for the vehicle's owner but no points on the driver's license.

I was surprised that The Baltimore Sun, which has covered many stories on public safety, would take such a cynical approach to the issue of automated traffic law enforcement (speed cameras) along the Jones Falls Expressway (”Fewer tickets, fewer dollars: Drivers slow down on Interstate 83, blowing hole in Baltimore’s plans to repair JFX,” June 9).

Nearly the entire article was dedicated to the revenue shortfall the city is seeing compared to projections made and barely mentions what should be the main goal of any automated traffic law enforcement system: the reduction in the frequency and severity of crashes and the injuries and deaths associated with them. And what made the Board of Estimates project revenue nearly double the estimates from the transportation department anyway? Wishful thinking?

It is normal for some drivers to develop risky driving behaviors, whether it’s speeding, tailgating or cell phone use, because most of the time, nothing bad happens. Without a crash or citation, it’s easy for some folks to assume, over time, that there never will be any consequences. Automated law enforcement introduces consequences (while freeing law enforcement officers for other duties) and eventually changes drivers’ behaviors and improves road safety.

The reduction in speeding events have already been documented in your article. The road safety metrics should be looked at next.

When you publish an article with this slant towards revenue, I can’t help but wonder if it doesn’t feed into the speed camera critic’s argument that the cameras are just a “money grab.”

— Greg Wolfe, Severna Park

