Speed cameras are making JFX safer so why not I-695? | READER COMMENTARY

A speed camera is triggered on southbound I-83 in Baltimore City. The 90-day warning period for the cameras has ended with $40 citations now being issued. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

As an almost daily commuter on the Jones Falls Expressway since the pandemic, I can testify that the speed cameras have been working splendidly to give speeders something to think about even though these devices just started to be enforced with fines. Once the telltale flash is registered, everyone starts going 50 miles per hour. It has put a stop to imbeciles going 80 to 90 miles an hour and shifting lanes, which was endangering lives (”Can a $40 fine save lives? Experience suggests it will,” July 11).

This stands in stark contrast to the Baltimore Beltway where the same said imbeciles are still thriving.

Advertisement

I have been using the Beltway almost daily to clean out my recently deceased father’s apartment. I’ve stopped using Interstate 695 because it is too dangerous. I found I was always looking in my rearview mirror for the next suicidal or homicidal maniac driver but there was really nowhere to hide. I have seen nil enforcement against these very obvious speeding morons with a wanton disregard for public safety. If I had any say, once apprehended these terrorists would be walking the rest of their lives and their vehicles impounded.

I see no reason why speed cameras used in the same way as on I-83 could not significantly have the same effect on I-695. It seems like a very obvious and inexpensive solution to a significant hazard in public safety.

Advertisement

I never thought I’d see the day where Baltimore County is visibly soft on crime as opposed to Baltimore City.

— Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.