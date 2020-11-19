Here’s why you should care about speeding on empty roads | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore County has seen a record number of speed camera violations this year as drivers became more aggressive with fewer people on the road during the shutdown. In fact, the county issued nearly 182,000 citations, a 10% increase from last year, as covered in The Baltimore Sun (“Baltimore County on track to set speed camera ticket record, as drivers sped up on empty roads during pandemic,” Nov. 16).
As a traffic/transportation planner headquartered in Baltimore, I thought it was helpful to provide some details. While the increase in speeding took place all across the U.S., Baltimore County is just one local example. But, why should anyone care about the increase in speeding, as long as there are fewer cars on the road? The reality is that an increase in speeding leads to an increase in accidents and deaths, whether it be other drivers, those on bikes or pedestrians.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the fatality rate jumped 30% in the three months ending June 30, the highest since 2005! Many transportation planners are in favor of lowering speeds, especially during the global health crisis. They are fully aware that at 25 mph a pedestrian has an 89% to 90% chance of survival, while at 40 mph, that chance of survival can drop to as low as 35%.
By far, the most effective way to manage speeds and save lives is through changing the infrastructure, not just posting speed limit signs. Officials in Maryland are studying, promoting and enacting Complete Streets programs, which incorporate streets designs that enable safe use for everyone, regardless of whether they are traveling as drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists or public transportation riders. The concept of Complete Street designs slow and calm traffic, which reduces the number and severity of crashes, making the roadway safer for all users. Some of these traffic calming measures include: roundabouts, narrowing lanes, wider sidewalks plus bike lanes, upgraded sidewalks and crosswalks, dynamic pedestrian sensing devices and other street engineering techniques that are essential in addressing traffic safety. Worth noting, it has been found that where High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) signals or midblock pedestrian signals are installed, accidents are reduced by nearly 70% — proof these measures work.
Wes Guckert
The writers is president and CEO of The Traffic Group, a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Maryland-based traffic engineering and transportation planning firm.