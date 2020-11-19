Here’s why you should care about speeding on empty roads | READER COMMENTARY

By far, the most effective way to manage speeds and save lives is through changing the infrastructure, not just posting speed limit signs. Officials in Maryland are studying, promoting and enacting Complete Streets programs, which incorporate streets designs that enable safe use for everyone, regardless of whether they are traveling as drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists or public transportation riders. The concept of Complete Street designs slow and calm traffic, which reduces the number and severity of crashes, making the roadway safer for all users. Some of these traffic calming measures include: roundabouts, narrowing lanes, wider sidewalks plus bike lanes, upgraded sidewalks and crosswalks, dynamic pedestrian sensing devices and other street engineering techniques that are essential in addressing traffic safety. Worth noting, it has been found that where High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) signals or midblock pedestrian signals are installed, accidents are reduced by nearly 70% — proof these measures work.