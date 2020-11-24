Speed cameras and other tools can prevent auto crashes | READER COMMENTARY

Also of great concern is NHTSA’s recent announcement about an increase in impaired driving during the first half of 2020. This, too, is a perennial safety threat in desperate need of a technological solution. A new study highlights the potential of impairment detection systems, finding that upward of 9,000 lives could be saved each year if every vehicle was equipped with such technology. Thwarting attempts at drunken driving through technology would have the added benefit of reducing speeding as well, as alcohol impairment is more common among speeding drivers in fatal crashes than those drivers who are not speeding, according to NHTSA.