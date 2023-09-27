Why no special legislative session on youth crime? | READER COMMENTARY

There’s an easy explanation for why Gov. Wes Moore, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Maryland General Assembly leaders aren’t calling for a special session in Annapolis to deal with youth crime (”15-year-old killed in West Baltimore shooting near closed elementary school, rec center, police say,” Sept. 25).
To do so would meaning admitting they’ve failed and that they were wrong with their “progressive” legislation.
— Richard T. Webb, Parkton
