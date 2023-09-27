Why no special legislative session on youth crime? | READER COMMENTARY

Members of the Maryland General Assembly aren't expected to be back in their regular 90-day session until January of next year. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

There’s an easy explanation for why Gov. Wes Moore, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Maryland General Assembly leaders aren’t calling for a special session in Annapolis to deal with youth crime (”15-year-old killed in West Baltimore shooting near closed elementary school, rec center, police say,” Sept. 25).

To do so would meaning admitting they’ve failed and that they were wrong with their “progressive” legislation.

— Richard T. Webb, Parkton

