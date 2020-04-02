Let’s not leave special needs students behind | READER COMMENTARY

The Children’s Guild Alliance has served special needs children for 67 years and, like every special ed provider knows, the secret to helping children with special needs is individualizing instruction and developing a relationship that radiates that we understand their struggle. Over these past two weeks, we have tried to create an engaging approach to distance learning for these students. We appreciate Maryland State Department of Education providing the opportunity to do this for our students to stimulate and challenge them so they can maintain their academic gains.