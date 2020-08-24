Special Education students are being left behind | READER COMMENTARY

I’m the mother of a 14 year old son with non-verbal, regressive autism. He has epilepsy, PANDAS and other co-existing conditions. Nothing about this life is easy. Every day is an uphill battle. I’ve spent the last 14 years of my life advocating for the best, supportive services to help my son learn, develop and empower him with tools to function in this chaotic, overstimulating world. 1 in 34 boys in MD have an autism diagnosis. This is NOT going away. Stats go up consistently every year. Guess who is failing our kids during COVID? The state if MD. FAPE isn’t being delivered. IEP’s are out of compliance. They have zero contingency plans. Families have been patient, cooperative and compliant for seven months stepping up into a special educator/therapist role. Virtual is not a long-term solution and not sustainable. I’ve been advocating for six weeks for an in-home therapist.
Upon contacting CCPS Special Ed administration the response I received was: There is no procedure for requesting therapy in homes. Providing special education services in homes for school-age children is not an option at this time.This is simply unacceptable! Create a procedure... ASAP. Our kids are regressing, behaviors are up and anxiety and other mental health issues are emerging.
Where are our leaders? This is no longer a short term problem. This requires innovative, creative solutions and I’ve offered one. What’s it going to take to get this approved? I will not waver in my request.
Diana Wingate-Gaiser, Manchester
