Sparrow Point Park is a big, green step in the right direction | READER COMMENTARY

It’s no secret that communities on the east side of Baltimore County like Dundalk, Middle River and Sparrows Point have languished from a lack of investment, recreation and job opportunities over many decades. What was once the bustling epicenter of the region’s industrial economy is now often relegated to a punchline: a stereotype of hardworking, blue-collar communities all across our great nation. Thankfully, this is starting to change, and investments that result in projects like the future Sparrows Point Park are a great example of this (”Baltimore County’s first park in six years will convert Sparrows Point brownfield into 15-acre green space,” April 6).
Ask any parent in this area if we have enough suitable space and resources for youth recreation and their answer would be an unequivocal “no.” County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and the team at Tradepoint Atlantic deserve a lot of credit for making this happen. In less than a decade, the leaders at Tradepoint have delivered on their vision and their promise to our communities. That promise — to not only be a partner to the local community, but to be part of the local community — is perfectly illustrated by Tradepoint’s commitment to providing land for Baltimore County’s first public park in six years.
This piece of land is perfect for a new public park. It was once the site of a golf course many decades ago and it has been rigorously tested for pollutants. Obviously, all the appropriate boxes need to be checked, but it is clear there is little reason to anticipate genuine environmental concerns arising from the use of this land.
The future Sparrows Point Park fulfills a long overdue need on this side of Baltimore County for improved space and opportunities for youth recreation. With participation rates increasing more than 60% over the last decade for some local recreation councils, space and resources are more limited than ever before. While one new park may not fix all of the challenges we face on the east side, it’s a symbol of the untapped potential that our communities hold.
With the support of great corporate partners like Tradepoint Atlantic, Baltimore County government and public servants like our county executive and local councilman, there is no limit to what that potential can unleash.
Laura Ray, Edgemere
The writer is president of the Edgemere-Sparrows Point Recreation Council.
