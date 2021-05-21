Sparrow Point Park is a big, green step in the right direction | READER COMMENTARY

Ask any parent in this area if we have enough suitable space and resources for youth recreation and their answer would be an unequivocal “no.” County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and the team at Tradepoint Atlantic deserve a lot of credit for making this happen. In less than a decade, the leaders at Tradepoint have delivered on their vision and their promise to our communities. That promise — to not only be a partner to the local community, but to be part of the local community — is perfectly illustrated by Tradepoint’s commitment to providing land for Baltimore County’s first public park in six years.