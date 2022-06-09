What if you really could get rich by responding to spam? | READER COMMENTARY

If we were able to actually receive all of the spam gifts and money we “win” every day via email, we wouldn’t have to be concerned about things like the price of gas, supply chain issues, inflation and the like (”Biden has ‘only bad options’ for bringing down oil prices,” June 6). Wouldn’t it be pleasant if spammers just didn’t find enjoyment out of taunting others with such “rewards” and if the they didn’t get actual benefit by having unsuspecting recipients click on the links to these teases?

The Pollyanna in me (who doesn’t show up very often) doesn’t understand why people are so cruel to others.

Advertisement

— Claire Hoffman, Lutherville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.