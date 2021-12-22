Credit Muller for Hopkins’ latest space adventure | READER COMMENTARY

As your paper pointed out, the coming launch of a new space telescope is a very big deal and promises humankind a vision of the universe that could revolutionize our scale of thinking (”Meet the Baltimore team readying the James Webb Space Telescope for discovery after it’s launched,” Dec. 17). That its voyage will be run from a building off the Johns Hopkins University campus deserves a salute to the man who spearheaded bringing the Space Science Telescope Institute here and for whom the building is named, the late Steven Muller who served as Johns Hopkins University president from 1972 to 1990.