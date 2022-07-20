Webb space images a triumph for Baltimore — and for humanity | READER COMMENTARY

In this handout photo provided by NASA, a landscape of mountains and valleys speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula, on July 12, 2022 in space. Captured in infrared light by NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals for the first time previously invisible areas of star birth. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images) (NASA/Getty Images)

I write after reading the article, “‘We did it’: Baltimore institute, home base of the James Webb Space Telescope, celebrates its first images” (July 12), What a triumph for Baltimore, and people who criticize Baltimore should be brought to heel by the city’s residents crowing about this achievement.

I hope the James Webb Space Telescope succeeds without a hitch. The universe is a glorious witch, a conjurer of bedazzlement and a pyrotechnics expert. I once saw an art exhibit at the Walters Art Gallery in Baltimore of blown-up photos from the Hubble. The exhibit was a spiritual and a sensory experience, each photo a masterpiece no artist could conceive, fiery, potent and hypnotizing, of streams of stars cascading from clouds of dust, of stellar nurseries incubating millions of points of light.

I saw this exhibit years back. It is, to me, still vivid and unforgettable. I can’t fully imagine what the James Webb telescope will give us. It will take us to the edge of the universe when it was far younger and stun us with revelations that will alter astronomy and physics.

That much I am sure.

In dark times, as men fight unnecessary wars that annihilate fellow humans and incinerate nature with missiles and bombs, as I watch America, a democracy gone awry, teeter and extremism rear its ugly head in our midst with its cacophony of hate and gun violence, I will remember the James Webb telescope and be filled with a pure sense of excitement that we can peer millions of billowing light years into the past.

We are the children of the stars. This telescope could help us understand the enigmas of our universe like dark matter and black holes, shed light on our origins and give us new calculations to figure out the fate of our expanding universe. There could be no higher purpose for humans than that.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

