A high-flying intrusion of religion into government | READER COMMENTARY

Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway International Airport, Feb. 12, 2023, in Chicago. A judge sanctioned Southwest Airlines on Monday, Aug. 7, writing that the airline twisted his words and disregarded his order in the case of a flight attendant who claimed that she was fired for expressing her opposition to abortion. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

The recent decision by a Donald Trump-appointed federal judge to require that Southwest Airline lawyers receive “religious liberty training” for their support of the firing of a Southwest flight attendant who was outspoken in her support of anti-abortion should be of concern to all (”Judge pauses ruling ordering ‘religious liberty training’ for Southwest lawyers,” Aug. 17).

The training is to be administered by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian organization that ironically cites the First Amendment in its efforts to preserve “religious liberty.”

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in a speech to the Federalist Society two years ago said, “It pains me to say this, but in certain quarters, religious liberty is fast becoming a disfavored right.”

No, “religious liberty” has become code and dog whistle for those religionists who seek to attack freedom from religion, imposing certain Christian religious tenets on the nation. These include making abortion a crime in many states, limiting health insurance coverage for contraceptives, imposing restrictions and denying services to the LGBTQ community and demanding government support of religious schools.

When President Bill Clinton signed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act into law in 1993, found unconstitutional by the Supreme Court four years later, who could possibly have seen the political ramifications? Since that decision to overturn the act, 24 states have taken up the cause and passed their own religious freedom restoration laws. Counter to the wishes of the Founding Fathers, the intrusion of religion in government is rapidly becoming fact.

— Otts Laupus, Elkridge

