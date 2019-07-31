Pat McDonough: Baltimore needs a ‘Solutions Summit’ instead of finger-pointing

Finger-pointing or name-calling never solved a problem or achieved greatness. Everyone knows Baltimore has very large and complex challenges. The time has come when a serious attempt is made to move forward and find honest answers. Unity, not division, is the starting point. The best and the brightest must come together for a “year of action.” The centerpiece of the effort will be a “Solutions Summit.” The summit will be organized into various task forces addressing public safety, education, job creation, housing policy and other key issues.
The leadership of the summit should consist of a diversified group from the entire state of Maryland and even beyond. One of the chairs could be Rep. Elijah Cummings or Kevin Plank and representatives from important institutions including the Trump administration. Local grassroots individuals from the community and churches should be part of the organization.
There has been too much parochialism and local pride pushed forward when possible solutions had been addressed in the past. All assets and talents must be used. We have an exceptional country that has put a man on the moon and rebuilt a devastated Europe. There is no reason why we cannot solve Baltimore’s problems.
A majority report including potential solutions must be presented at the conclusion of the summit. Moreover, a minority report should be made available to broaden the scope of the project and present additional possible solutions. It is a mystery to me why something like a Solutions Summit has not been previously considered. Perhaps this current controversy could be transformed into an opportunity (“Brandon Scott’s plan for Baltimore: This is what voters expected from the new City Council,” July 31). We shall see what will happen.
Pat McDonough
The writer, a Republican, represented District 7, Baltimore and Harford counties, in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2003 to 2019.
