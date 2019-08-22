Advertisement

More solutions, fewer complaints about Baltimore’s problems

Baltimore Sun |
Aug 22, 2019 | 12:52 PM
Green team member Kevin Wellons, 14, sweeps up trash on Hamburg St. There needs to be more focus on solutions for trash and other problems in Baltimore. (Baltimore Sun photo by Jed Kirschbaum)

How refreshing it was to read two powerful opinion pieces that actually offered solutions to Baltimore’s many problems.

Newt Gingrich, very carefully, as if walking on egg shells, offered a bipartisan invitation to have a dialogue about how to fix the city of Baltimore (“Newt Gingrich: Let’s have a dialogue about how to fix Baltimore,” Aug. 20). There was no blaming or shaming, just questions on how we can step up to the challenge.

Then, Gregg Nass’ excellent suggestion to create a police cadet school within one of Baltimore’s charter schools (“A solution to Baltimore’s crime: police cadet high school,” Aug. 20). His thoughtful commentary explained the problem, the solution and how to pay for it all.

Thank you, Baltimore Sun, for publishing both of these thought provoking articles.

Pam Spittel, Baltimore

