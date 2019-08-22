More solutions, fewer complaints about Baltimore’s problems

How refreshing it was to read two powerful opinion pieces that actually offered solutions to Baltimore’s many problems.
Newt Gingrich, very carefully, as if walking on egg shells, offered a bipartisan invitation to have a dialogue about how to fix the city of Baltimore (“Newt Gingrich: Let’s have a dialogue about how to fix Baltimore,” Aug. 20). There was no blaming or shaming, just questions on how we can step up to the challenge.
Then, Gregg Nass’ excellent suggestion to create a police cadet school within one of Baltimore’s charter schools (“A solution to Baltimore’s crime: police cadet high school,” Aug. 20). His thoughtful commentary explained the problem, the solution and how to pay for it all.
Thank you, Baltimore Sun, for publishing both of these thought provoking articles.
Pam Spittel, Baltimore
