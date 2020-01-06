After President Donald Trump announced the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Suleimani because he was plotting attacks on U.S. assets in the Middle East, the administration let us know that there will probably be revenge attacks by Iran on American assets in the Middle East (“Iran’s supreme leader weeps over casket of slain general as hundreds of thousands of mourners fill streets,” Jan. 6). Did I miss something here?
Alan L. Katz, Owings Mills
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.