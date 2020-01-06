xml:space="preserve">
Yemeni supporters of the Houthi movement demonstrate in Sanaa on January 6, 2020 to denounce the U.S. killing of Iranian major general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Soleimani and al-Muhandis were killed in a drone strike near Baghdad's international airport, sparking fury in Iran and Iraq. (MOHAMMED HUWAIS/Getty)

After President Donald Trump announced the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Suleimani because he was plotting attacks on U.S. assets in the Middle East, the administration let us know that there will probably be revenge attacks by Iran on American assets in the Middle East (“Iran’s supreme leader weeps over casket of slain general as hundreds of thousands of mourners fill streets,” Jan. 6). Did I miss something here?

Alan L. Katz, Owings Mills

