I hate Trump but I’d hate a socialist Democrat even more

The current crop is mostly losing on the immigration issue as well. We do not need to decriminalize coming here illegally. We do need to clearly define who can come here legally and who can’t. They must apply first and wait to be accepted. In this age where our once-safe country has been vulnerable to attacks via terrorism, we need to be much less accepting to just anyone walking into our country and expecting to stay here. We need to change the anchor baby laws that have been used to get more people into the country bypassing any screening procedures that are needed more now than ever before. By welcoming illegal immigrants with open arms, the Democratic Party is being pulled into a socialistic agenda. We must educate newcomers on the advantages of capitalism over socialism and not allow them to drag us into a losing form of government.