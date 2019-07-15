I hate Trump but I’d hate a socialist Democrat even more

When the Democrats lose the 2020 presidential election to Donald Trump, they can refer to the letter from Howard Bluth (“Democrats will need to appeal to Trump fans,” July 9). The only thing I disagree with is his mention of the “socialist left.” That’s a tired cliché.
Be it “socialist left” or “bleeding heart liberals” or whatever nom du jour, the Democrats are now using “progressive” as their mantra. There’s a long list of candidates running around with an agenda of socialistic promises. Free college, free medicine and an undefined list of free benefits for all African Americans even those with no relations to slaves ever.
I am not a racist. I have solutions to most of these problems, but they don’t involve expanding the government to take care of everyone’s every need from cradle to grave.
When the day comes that the Democrats get every cent you make in taxes and they still can’t pay their bills, what will they do?
In the latest poll, the progressive candidates are gaining on Joe Biden’s lead and even his platform embraces some of those concepts. What the Democrats need to understand is they need to find someone who can address the needs — but only if help is only given to those who actually need it and programs are financed by some other means then reversing tax cuts or soaking the rich. Otherwise, these are losing issues.
The current crop is mostly losing on the immigration issue as well. We do not need to decriminalize coming here illegally. We do need to clearly define who can come here legally and who can’t. They must apply first and wait to be accepted. In this age where our once-safe country has been vulnerable to attacks via terrorism, we need to be much less accepting to just anyone walking into our country and expecting to stay here. We need to change the anchor baby laws that have been used to get more people into the country bypassing any screening procedures that are needed more now than ever before. By welcoming illegal immigrants with open arms, the Democratic Party is being pulled into a socialistic agenda. We must educate newcomers on the advantages of capitalism over socialism and not allow them to drag us into a losing form of government.
I hate President Donald Trump, the person, more than anyone does. However, if one of the current list of leaders is the best the Democrats have to offer, my vote will go to Mr. Trump.
Steven Davidson, New Windsor