All Democrats are socialists? That’s GOP-crafted fake news for the 2020 race.

The fact is that none of the major Democratic candidates have ever advocated for open borders with Mexico but rather for more humane treatment of those seeking legal asylum. Actually, more illegal immigrants were deported under President Barack Obama’s administration than the Trump administration, and only the Democrats have introduced comprehensive immigration reform legislation in the Congress. None of the major Democratic candidates have advocated for free medicine; they have advocated for a system where each American will have some sort of access to health care, private or government managed.