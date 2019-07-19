All Democrats are socialists? That’s GOP-crafted fake news for the 2020 race.

A reader writes that as much as he dislikes President Donald Trump, he will vote for him next year over a socialist Democrat (“I hate Trump but I’d hate a socialist Democrat even more,” July 15). This message is typical of the smokescreen propaganda that we will witness increasingly as we come closer to election time — twist and lie about the message of the opponent and then attack the distorted message.
The fact is that none of the major Democratic candidates have ever advocated for open borders with Mexico but rather for more humane treatment of those seeking legal asylum. Actually, more illegal immigrants were deported under President Barack Obama’s administration than the Trump administration, and only the Democrats have introduced comprehensive immigration reform legislation in the Congress. None of the major Democratic candidates have advocated for free medicine; they have advocated for a system where each American will have some sort of access to health care, private or government managed.
None of the major Democratic candidates have advocated for soaking the rich. They have recommended modifying the recently enacted tax cut legislation whose costs were never paid for but were simply added to the national debt leaving it up to our children and grandchildren to pay and where 83% of its benefits went to the wealthiest 10% of Americans.
Painting the Democrats as socialists will become the primary false news of the Trump and Republican campaign of the 2020 presidential election. We must beware of this coming smokescreen.
Jack Kinstlinger, Towson