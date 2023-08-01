Social Security earns an ‘A’ for service (while others are failing) | READER COMMENTARY

After reading about the nomination of Martin O’Malley for the Social Security Administration, I feel compelled to relate an experience I had several months ago with SSA (”In Martin O’Malley, the Social Security Administration gets its numbers cruncher,” July 27). Unfortunately, it was necessary for me to change my checking account, which, of course, meant many entities had to be notified to change things like automatic payments and deposits.

The most efficient contact was with the Social Security Administration. I called the number I found online. The phone was answered immediately. The person was working from home because her toddler was in the background (helping her I’m sure). The worker took all the necessary information. Within a couple of days, I received an email notifying me that my request had been received and I should expect the change to the new account within the next deposit cycle.

With over 60 million people receiving Social Security and considering the number of daily calls they must receive, I couldn’t have been more impressed.

Some of the other companies I had to deal with should take some lessons from SSA. The worker who started the process is certainly on the “A” list.

— Mary Ellen Stepowany, Baltimore

