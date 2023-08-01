O’Malley knows nothing about running Social Security | READER COMMENTARY

Martin O'Malley speaks during a gubernatorial debate. On July 26, 2023, President Joe Biden announced he was nominating Maryland's former governor to serve as commissioner of the Social Security Administration. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Baltimore Sun photo by Amy Davis)

The appointment of former Gov. Martin O’Malley to serve as commissioner of the Social Security Administration is a bad idea. As a retired Social Security employee, I have seen the results of mismanagement there (”In Martin O’Malley, the Social Security Administration gets its numbers cruncher,” July 27).

Social Security is unlike any other government agency as millions of people depend on it. SSA is governed by many complex rules and regulations and running it is not something that can be learned on the job. It takes an experienced person from inside Social Security who has vast knowledge of the many programs and systems. O’Malley is not that person.

— Neal Cierler, Pikesville

