Sun editorial board buried the lede on Social Security and Medicare | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial regarding Social Security and Medicare spent half of its content going through the back and forth of President Joe Biden and the GOP at the State of the Union address (”It’s not enough to back Social Security and Medicare; Congress must fix them,” Feb. 9). How many readers got tired of reading how the children behaved at this national event? If only this editorial started and finished by simply starting with both sides being adults.

This editorial could have started with its admission that Social Security and Medicare are both headed toward insolvency in the near future. It could have admitted that the GOP was correct in recognizing this concern but didn’t need to throw the baby out with the bath water. It also could have admitted that it’s time the Democrats recognized and owned that it had to be addressed. And the editorial could certainly immediately suggest, in the first paragraph, that both sides really need to get together as adults and address the issues.

— Patrick Walsh, Linthicum

