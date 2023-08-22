Young people must learn to deal with social media | READER COMMENTARY

In response to Elizabeth Migliara’s letter regarding social media’s impact on families (”Social media is detriment to families everywhere,” Aug. 17), it’s essential to recognize that each generation has the right to navigate and define its own paths. Indeed, our upcoming generations might be the smartest, kindest and most empathetic to ever exist.

While concerns about social media are not without merit, it is up to them to define their way, just as previous generations have done. Our role should not be to impose our views on how they should live, but rather to offer support tailored to their needs and unique challenges. Trusting in the next generation’s ability to make informed choices is not just a sign of respect, it reflects respect for their autonomy and is an acknowledgment of their unprecedented potential.

Let us remember that today’s young people, like all previous generations, are capable of forging their own destiny and we should be there to support them however they need.

— Tom Irwin, Nottingham

