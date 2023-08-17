Social media is detriment to families everywhere | READER COMMENTARY

After the U.S. surgeon general warned that social media harms young people, young New Yorkers said they agreed. (Benjamin Norman/The New York Times)

In response to the article written by Sabine Oishi, (”Among the many threats to teen well-being, social media is the most troubling,” Aug. 15) she has put into words what all grandparents and most parents see as a detriment to the well-being of the generations that face us.

Social media is truly an epidemic and her article has pointed out its effects. The common observation of families enjoying each other in a restaurant by talking ... is presently uncommon.

Thank you Sabine for your eloquently stated article.

— Elizabeth Migliara, Hunt Valley

