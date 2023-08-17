Advertisement
Readers Respond

Social media is detriment to families everywhere | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
After the U.S. surgeon general warned that social media harms young people, young New Yorkers said they agreed.

In response to the article written by Sabine Oishi, (”Among the many threats to teen well-being, social media is the most troubling,” Aug. 15) she has put into words what all grandparents and most parents see as a detriment to the well-being of the generations that face us.

Social media is truly an epidemic and her article has pointed out its effects. The common observation of families enjoying each other in a restaurant by talking ... is presently uncommon.

Thank you Sabine for your eloquently stated article.

— Elizabeth Migliara, Hunt Valley

