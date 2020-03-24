Is all this social isolation potentially more harmful than the outbreak? | READER COMMENTARY

Americans and their policymakers need to also think about the consequences of causing millions (many with debt and few savings) to lose jobs, income and, potentially, access to health care. The effects, particularly for some hospitality and retail industries, could reverberate around the economy and take years to heal. The economic cost in lost output could be staggering, but so could the tax burden from massive bailouts proposed. The first bailout is $2 trillion, but what will we need in two months? Six months?