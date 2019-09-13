The school inequity troubling Howard County is a sign of social inequity

Why is there inequity in the first place? Institutional, systemic practices and government policies that we have created the great divide that we have today. Redlining, discriminatory banking practices, discriminatory zoning and planning practices, along with unexamined racial attitudes and the myopic telling of the history of this nation have all contributed to the condition of our society. If there was equity and equal access in housing in society then there would be no need to redistrict schools to balance the demographics. Mixed income communities without racial discrimination would produce well-resourced neighborhood schools with broad diversity. The schools would become places were the diverse learning styles of children would be met by well trained and qualified educators who value the uniqueness of every child regardless of the child’s background.