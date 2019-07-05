No, Rapinoe did not disrespect her country, she freely expressed her opinion - that's what U.S. is about

In his letter to the editor, “Soccer star Rapinoe disrespects her country” (July 2), Patrick Lynch conflates an obvious slap at President Donald Trump with an attack on the United States. He also condemns athletes who “take a knee” during the National Anthem. He claims that these people are “...an insult to every American who ever wore the uniform of our military...” I wore the uniform. This veteran wonders what I was serving for if not to protect the right of Megan Rapinoe to disrespect the president or for football quarterback Colin Kaepernick to take a knee.

Reading the U.S. Constitution has made me absolutely sure that our founding fathers would be totally on Megan's side. Her statement in front of the world puts the power of that document on display for everyone to see. She has the wonderful power to trash President Trump and/or the entire country if she feels something needs to be addressed. She has shown the entire world that the “Constitution Makes America Great Already!”

Ed McFadden, Fallston

