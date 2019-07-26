Women’s soccer players can’t get ‘equal’ pay if they generate unequal revenue

Please understand that I watched every U.S. match in the Women’s World Cup and the other knock-out matches to see who the U.S. might play in the finals. I was excited for the U.S. women to win. Still, when I watched the men’s Gold Cup finals played that same day, I could see that the passing of the U.S. men was sharper and faster than the U.S. women even though the defense against them was sharper and faster. And, this was a regional competition, not the World Cup.