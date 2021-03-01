Snow days a relic of the past | READER COMMENTARY

I never realized that snow days play such an important role in our cultural heritage (”In defense of snow days,” Feb. 26).
As a student years ago, I looked upon them as necessary and perhaps enjoyed a day off. I have no “lasting memories” of snow days, and it’s doubtful other adults do as well.
Free public education became compulsory not so long ago. We should consider it a privilege. Throughout history, education was province only for the wealthy and privileged. We should be grateful for what we have and not lust for time off due to weather.
Most workers have no “snow days.” Unless it is a serious emergency, everyone is expected to show up. Also, adults never get spring breaks, multiple days off for Thanksgiving or the Christmas holidays. And summer vacation is nonexistent.
I’m sorry parents and children bemoan the loss of snow days due to digital learning, but that’s life. The sooner kids understand, the better they’ll be able to adjust when it comes time to earn a living.
Roz Ellis, Baltimore
