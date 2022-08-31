Domestic dispute undeserving of front page coverage | READER COMMENTARY

Was it really necessary to post a photo of a sniper on a roof on the front page of The Baltimore Sun (“Standoff ends with suspect in custody after veterinarian is shot in South Baltimore animal hospital,” Aug. 29)?

Naturally, this sells papers, and it definitely got my attention. But of all the serious and deadly crime going on in Baltimore, this was a domestic dispute in which no one was even seriously injured. Baltimore has all kinds of violent crime going on all over our city where we only wish we could get that kind of police response, not to mention the extensive detailed coverage by The Sun.

— Georgia Corso, Baltimore

