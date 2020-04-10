xml:space="preserve">
Please enable online grocery shopping with SNAP cards | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 10, 2020 6:01 PM
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is a federally funded low-income benefits program. Households must meet certain requirements in order to become eligible for an Electronic Benefits Transfer card. But those cards are generally limited to in-person transactions, not online shopping.
I appreciate the work Gov. Larry Hogan has been doing to keep Marylanders safe and I hope that in these unprecedented times, he will consider legislation to give people who use SNAP and eWIC cards an option to use them when online grocery shopping (“These Baltimore restaurants are selling family meals during the coronavirus pandemic,” April 10).

Disabled, elderly and low-income families are at the highest risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. Many more families are finding themselves relying on SNAP and WIC every day. Grocery stores, as essential businesses, are still crowded and people are unable to consistently observe a six feet of distance from others.

By allowing these benefits to be used for online grocery shopping, foot traffic in grocery stores could be reduced and exposure for these vulnerable populations could be reduced.

Rachel Lynch, Baltimore

