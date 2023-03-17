How can anyone afford to eat on $23 a month? | READER COMMENTARY

I am a resident of public housing. I live with other people who are on extremely tight budgets. We were aghast to receive the letters that said our Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments were being greatly reduced. In my case, I was receiving $281, and will now be receiving $23 (”Maryland must fill the SNAP void,” March 10).

I understand that a rise in payments was a temporary measure to help us get through the pandemic. What I don’t understand is, how will people survive on so little? If the money was there a year ago, where has it gone?

Advertisement

I know of people who will have to decide between food and medication. I know people who won’t be able to run their heat to save on electricity so that they can buy some food. And let’s not forget that the price of food is extraordinarily high. I certainly cannot afford $6 for a dozen eggs!

It seems reasonable that this dilemma needs to be looked at further. It seems reasonable that in this great country of ours, the elderly and the financially disabled should be able to afford to eat.

Advertisement

I personally have no answers. I do know that I see people picking through garbage cans for food. How incredibly sad is that? I suppose I can only say that “the answer seems to be blowing in the wind.”

— Kathleen Gemmell, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.