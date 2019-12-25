Our social safety nets in this country are diminishing. Ones like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (or SNAP) are meant to ensure struggling people have a fighting chance at meeting their basic needs. One reason SNAP is continually targeted is its cost. In 2017, the program required $70 billion to function. To put that into context, we also spent $263 billion that year in interest on our national debt. Until we fix the vast inequities in our country which cause so many people to struggle, the very least we can do is have appropriate protections in place to catch people when they fall.