Feeding millions of Americans each year is not cheap, but what is the cost of being a nation willing to let others go hungry? I’m so grateful light continues to shine on the important issue of nutrition assistance. While recipients might be just numbers to this administration, these are real people who need to put food on the table — as recently noted in The Sun (“Trump administration proposal puts SNAP benefits in jeopardy," Nov. 26) over 600,000 Marylanders to be specific.
Our social safety nets in this country are diminishing. Ones like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (or SNAP) are meant to ensure struggling people have a fighting chance at meeting their basic needs. One reason SNAP is continually targeted is its cost. In 2017, the program required $70 billion to function. To put that into context, we also spent $263 billion that year in interest on our national debt. Until we fix the vast inequities in our country which cause so many people to struggle, the very least we can do is have appropriate protections in place to catch people when they fall.
SNAP is worth every penny we spend on it and should be protected. Many of us are just a paycheck or medical emergency away from relying on the compassion of others. I certainly hope that if and when I need a social safety net like SNAP, it’s still intact to help me.
Allison Berkowitz, Bel Air
