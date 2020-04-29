Expanded food stamp benefits are badly needed right now | READER COMMENTARY

Increasing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will help us weather the coronavirus crisis. SNAP is the best tool our nation has to combat what has been happening because it feeds both people and our economy (“Baltimore leaders ask state for more help ensuring food is accessible during coronavirus shutdowns,” April 7).
The SNAP benefit is provided on a debit-style card that can be used to buy food at grocery stores and farmers markets. This support is always vital, but is especially critical now that many household budgets are stretched, jobs are being lost and school meals are missing for millions of kids. SNAP dollars help put food on the table and also boost our economy. SNAP is efficient and effective as it reduces food insecurity with little administrative costs.
With the new Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer program, low-income students that rely on free or reduced-price school meals could receive $114 a month in additional SNAP benefits to help offset the loss of school meals. Congress should also extend the P-EBT program into the summer months until schools reopen.
I urge our legislators to support increased access to SNAP benefits so we can help those in greatest need while also providing the economic stimulus to weather this crisis.
Tam Lynne Kelley, Baltimore
The writer is director of No Kid Hungry Maryland.
