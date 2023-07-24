Maryland should pursue smart growth (again) | READER COMMENTARY

Parris N. Glendening, a former University of Maryland, College Park, professor of government and politics and Prince George's County executive, was a leading voice for smart growth and containing urban sprawl when he served as Maryland's governor from 1995 to 2003. File. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun)

The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial, “Target Baltimore for new home construction and transform the region” (July 20), made (or remade) an important connection between two key issues: housing and Chesapeake Bay restoration. You went on to suggest that smart growth is one of the best solutions to these connected issues. While Maryland was once noted as a national leader in smart growth, I haven’t seen that term used much over the last eight years.

Now in July of 2023, we are still wrestling with many tough and important issues that used to be associated with smart growth: not only housing and the bay but transportation, economic development, land use, equity and other issues associated with strong communities.

I have worked on smart growth issues for a long time. Certainly, the smart growth concept wasn’t perfect, and its meaning was in the eye of the beholder. However, it was a very useful term to help connect the dots among these important issues and most people generally know what it meant — at least those interested in these issues. This connection is missing now and so is leadership and progress on smart growth — or whatever people want to call it.

This is not to say nothing is happening on any of these issues across the state. Also, Gov. Wes Moore has only been in office for six months. There certainly has been progress on goals and legislation related to climate change, forest conservation, transportation (go, Red Line), etc. However, these things should be part of a coordinated strategy to increase effectiveness, efficiency and communication. Smart growth is also important at the regional and local levels.

As I have been known to say many times in the past, Maryland is the fourth most densely populated state in the nation with a diversity of people, landscapes and communities. We care about our Chesapeake Bay, towns and rural areas and smart growth was a concept that helped people to see the interrelationships of these issues and efforts to address them in a compact state. Who has a better idea? I am all ears and let’s get rolling.

— Richard Eberhart Hall, Baltimore

